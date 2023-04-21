Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) will host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-12) at PNC Park on Friday, April 21, with a start time of 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been listed as the favorite three times this season and have won all of those games.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won two of 10 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-7.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+160) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

