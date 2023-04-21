TJ Friedl -- hitting .294 with three doubles, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .303 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Friedl enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .235.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).

In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year (26.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings