Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .277 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 155th in the league in slugging.
  • Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
  • In eight games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.