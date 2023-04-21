Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Pirates.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .277 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 155th in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
- In eight games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.