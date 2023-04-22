Curt Casali -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .238 with a walk.

In four of seven games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.

Casali has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings