Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (batting .313 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, five walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.457) and OPS (.876) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 67th in slugging.
- India has had a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In seven games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (70.0%), including three multi-run games (15.0%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Hill (1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4).
