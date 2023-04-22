The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .224.
  • Garcia has had a base hit in 10 of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In six games this season (35.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 17 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Hill (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 74th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 74th.
