The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .224.

Garcia has had a base hit in 10 of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In six games this season (35.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 17 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

