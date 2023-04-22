Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .220 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Newman has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1%.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
