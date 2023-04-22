After batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .220 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Newman has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1%.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings