Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .158 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has a double, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .179.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in five of 17 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Hill (1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 74th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 74th among qualifying pitchers this season.
