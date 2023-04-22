After hitting .205 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .214.

Myers has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Myers has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

