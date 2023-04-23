After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Vince Velásquez

SportsNet PT

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .211.

In 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this year.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

