Jason Vosler -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler is batting .169 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • This season, Vosler has posted at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in three games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Vosler has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (six of 19), with two or more RBI three times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
