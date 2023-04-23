After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .255 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Garcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

In six games this year (33.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 18 games so far this year.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings