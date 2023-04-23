Player prop betting options for Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell and others are available in the New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (starting at 1:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-149)
  • Randle has scored 25.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.6 points higher than Sunday's points prop total.
  • Randle's per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).
  • Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).
  • Randle has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-125) 3.5 (+115) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-149)
  • Jalen Brunson's 24 points per game are 1.5 higher than Sunday's prop total.
  • His rebound average -- 3.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Brunson's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Sunday's over/under (5.5).
  • His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+105)
  • The 28.5-point prop total for Mitchell on Sunday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 28.3.
  • Mitchell has collected 4.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).
  • Mitchell has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Sunday's over/under.
  • Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-133) 9.5 (-111) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+220)
  • The 13.5-point total set for Evan Mobley on Sunday is 2.7 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • Mobley's per-game rebound average -- nine -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).
  • Mobley's year-long assist average -- 2.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
  • Mobley has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

