Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has while hitting .188.
- Twice in seven games this season, Maile has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- Maile has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
