The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has while hitting .188.
  • Twice in seven games this season, Maile has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Maile has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
