Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wil Myers -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is hitting .203 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%) Myers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (20.0%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.81 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez (2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
