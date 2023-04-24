On Monday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .152 with a double and three walks.
  • Senzel has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Senzel has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Rangers surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
