Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers are ahead in the series 2-1.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 5-1-4 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players