Marcus Semien and Jose Garcia will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Monday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rangers (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Reds have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time. Cincinnati games have gone under the set point total five times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 8.8 runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.

Cincinnati is 3-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 22 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 1-9 4-6 3-9 2-13 5-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.