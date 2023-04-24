Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (14-7) on Monday, April 24, when they square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-15) at Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 4.98 ERA)

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 13 games, or 69.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 9-4 (69.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

