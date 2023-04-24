TJ Friedl -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl leads Cincinnati with 23 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
  • Friedl enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294.
  • Friedl has picked up a hit in 77.3% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.7% of them.
  • He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (22.7%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi (2-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10).
