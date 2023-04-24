After batting .241 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .284 with four doubles and nine walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 144th in the league in slugging.

Stephenson is batting .313 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 77.3% of his 22 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings