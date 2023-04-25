Jonathan India -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 86th in slugging.

India has recorded a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

India has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 69.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.4%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

