The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .228 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Garcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 20 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (30.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 20 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 17 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
