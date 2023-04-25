The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .228 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Garcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 20 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (30.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 20 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings