Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- This year, Newman has tallied at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games.
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez (3-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
