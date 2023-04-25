The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is hitting .139 with a double and four walks.
  • Senzel has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
  • Senzel has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez (3-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In four games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
