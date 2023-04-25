The Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Rangers are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+125). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +125 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-8 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 23 opportunities.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 1-9 4-6 4-9 3-13 5-2

