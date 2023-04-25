The Cincinnati Reds will look to Jonathan India for continued offensive production when they take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .345 this season.

The Reds rank 21st in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 95 (4.1 per game).

The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Reds rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.532 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Pirates L 4-3 Away Luke Weaver Roansy Contreras 4/21/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers - Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers - Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Muller 4/29/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Greene Shintaro Fujinami 4/30/2023 Athletics - Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres - Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell

