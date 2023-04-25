Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .273 with four doubles and 10 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 156th in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (17 of 23), with multiple hits four times (17.4%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.
- In nine games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.46 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 3.38 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
