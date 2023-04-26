The Florida Panthers take the road to play the Boston Bruins for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins have a 3-1 lead in the series.

Tune in to watch the Bruins and Panthers square off on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players