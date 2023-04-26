Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 26 at 12:35 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali has two walks while hitting .227.
  • Casali has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Gray (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
