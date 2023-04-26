Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 26 at 12:35 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali has two walks while hitting .227.

Casali has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Casali has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

