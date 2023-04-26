The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .200 with a double and four walks.

Senzel has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

In four games this season, Senzel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

