Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds head into a matchup with Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 15 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 27th in the majors with a .345 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 19th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 102 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.523 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has earned a quality start three times in four starts this season.

Ashcraft has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Mitch Keller 4/22/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers - Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Muller 4/29/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Greene Shintaro Fujinami 4/30/2023 Athletics - Away Nick Lodolo Ken Waldichuk 5/1/2023 Padres - Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.