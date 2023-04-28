The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (28.6%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings