Kevin Newman -- batting .226 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on April 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .208.
  • In eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), Newman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Newman has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 8.01 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (47 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Rucinski gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
