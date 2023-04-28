Drew Rucinski starts for the Oakland Athletics on Friday against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Reds vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 16 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .349 this season.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with 107 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Reds rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.502 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Luis Cessa (0-3) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In four starts this season, Cessa has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.1 innings per appearance.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Luis Cessa Rich Hill 4/23/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Hunter Greene Vince Velásquez 4/24/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Nick Lodolo Nathan Eovaldi 4/25/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Luke Weaver Martín Pérez 4/26/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Jon Gray 4/28/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Cessa Kyle Muller 4/29/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Greene Kyle Muller 4/30/2023 Athletics - Away Nick Lodolo Mason Miller 5/1/2023 Padres - Away Luke Weaver Blake Snell 5/2/2023 Padres - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres - Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo

