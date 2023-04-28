How to Watch the Reds vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Drew Rucinski starts for the Oakland Athletics on Friday against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Reds vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 16 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .349 this season.
- The Reds rank 20th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with 107 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Reds rank 21st in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.502 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Luis Cessa (0-3) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In four starts this season, Cessa has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.1 innings per appearance.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Rich Hill
|4/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Vince Velásquez
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Muller
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Kyle Muller
|4/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Mason Miller
|5/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Blake Snell
|5/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Wacha
|5/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Seth Lugo
