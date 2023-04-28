In the series opener on Friday, April 28, Drew Rucinski will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics (5-21) as they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (10-15), who will counter with Luis Cessa. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (-110). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Rucinski - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-3, 10.80 ERA)

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Athletics have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Athletics have not played a game with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Oakland has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Athletics have not been the moneyline favorite.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Oakland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (31.6%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 6-13 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-5.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+250) Luke Maile 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

