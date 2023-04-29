Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (11-15) and Oakland Athletics (5-22) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on April 29.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Greene (0-1) for the Reds and Kyle Muller (0-2) for the Athletics.

Reds vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Reds vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Reds failed to cover.

The Reds have been favorites in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -155 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with 118 total runs scored this season.

The Reds' 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

