On Saturday, April 29 at 4:07 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (11-15) visit the Oakland Athletics (5-22) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Hunter Greene will get the ball for the Reds, while Kyle Muller will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Athletics have been listed as +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Reds (-155). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-1, 3.52 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-2, 7.23 ERA)

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Reds and Athletics game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

Reds vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Athletics have been victorious in five, or 18.5%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th Win NL Central +10000 - 5th

