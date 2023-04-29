Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Athletics on April 29, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Jonathan India, Brent Rooker and others when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
Reds vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Greene Stats
- The Reds will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (0-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Greene has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 17
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 7
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Mar. 30
|3.1
|5
|3
|3
|8
|3
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
India Stats
- India has recorded 27 hits with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .287/.400/.404 slash line so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has two doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (21 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .339/.462/.758 so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 28
|3-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Angels
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
