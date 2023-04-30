Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Curt Casali -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on April 30 at 4:07 PM ET.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .217 with two walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in four of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Casali has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.8 per game).
- Waldichuk (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.82 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.