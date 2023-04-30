On Sunday, Kevin Newman (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .214 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Newman has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Newman has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%).

In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

