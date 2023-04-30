In Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Sacramento Kings will be looking for a win against Golden State Warriors.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 120.7 points per game to rank first in the league while allowing 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a +217 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and give up 117.1 per outing (21st in league).

These two teams average 239.6 points per game between them, 10.6 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this year.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) De'Aaron Fox 28.5 -115 25.0 Domantas Sabonis 18.5 -105 19.1 Malik Monk 17.5 -115 13.5 Keegan Murray 12.5 -115 12.2 Kevin Huerter 11.5 -115 15.2

