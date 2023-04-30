Matt Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Athletics - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Reynolds makes his season debut when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
Matt Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Matt Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds hit .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
- In 43 of 93 games last season (46.2%) Reynolds got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (15.1%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 3.2% of his games last season (93 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Reynolds drove in a run in 15 of 93 games last season (16.1%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 30.1% of his 93 games last season, he scored (28 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).
Matt Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.215
|.361
|OBP
|.263
|.380
|SLG
|.271
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|46/19
|K/BB
|32/7
|1
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|28 (54.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (35.7%)
|9 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.9%)
|18 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (23.8%)
|3 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.82 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.82, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .317 against him.
