On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .209.

In seven of 24 games this year (29.2%), Fairchild has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 24 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Fairchild has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

