The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson leads Cincinnati in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.366) and OPS (.758) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

Stephenson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.

Stephenson has had a hit in 21 of 27 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

He has not homered in his 27 games this season.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

