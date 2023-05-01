After hitting .233 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Garcia and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .225.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Garcia has had an RBI in seven games this year (29.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings