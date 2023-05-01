Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .270 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .230 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Newman is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Newman has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (16.7%).
- In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Newman has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (six of 18), with more than one RBI four times (22.2%).
- In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- Snell (0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.87, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
