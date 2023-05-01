Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Maile -- 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 1 at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has a home run and two walks while hitting .250.
- In four of 11 games this season, Maile has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Maile has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.3 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.87, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
