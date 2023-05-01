On Monday, Nick Senzel (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Senzel will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .556 with two homers in his last games.

Senzel has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).

In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Senzel has driven home a run in seven games this season (43.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in eight games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

