Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 1
Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.
With prop bets available for Jokic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|24.5
|23.1
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|12.4
|Assists
|8.5
|9.8
|8.7
|PRA
|47.5
|46.1
|44.2
|PR
|38.5
|36.3
|35.5
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.3
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 111.6 points per game.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.4 per contest.
- The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/29/2023
|33
|24
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|21
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|44
|41
|15
|15
|2
|1
|0
